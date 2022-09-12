Also on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Shepherd confirmed Sherri will feature a special segment on the show for comedians called "Sherri's Laugh Lounge."

"I have been a struggling comedian like, my entire life. I used to go and I would get bumped by Tommy Davidson, Marlon Wayans, all of them, and I would just sit there until 1 in the morning and I would play in front of one person and I go, 'If somebody would just give me a chance,' and that is what I want to do with comics," she revealed. "I know so many comics. That is my mission -- because you know there are comics around who just need the exposure."

