'It’s Not An Easy Time To Be Single': Sienna Miller Talks Dating On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

After actress Sienna Miller was welcomed to the set of The Drew Barrymore Show for a chat about dating, host Drew Barrymore admitted that she enjoys chatting about the topic with her many guests.

“I am fascinated with discussing how it is to be single in this modern age,” Barrymore began to Miller on a recent episode of her daytime talk show, via YouTube.

“Yeah, well, I mean, the last two years was, it’s not an easy time to be single. And also, dating in New York, like I’ve never, I’m English and the whole concept of dating in America is so different over there,” Miller replied.