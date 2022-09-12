Karen Gillan Stuns In Short Skirt While Posing On Countertop

Karen Gillan is only 34 years of age, but she has made some serious inroads into the entertainment industry, making the leap from starring in shows in England to entering the MCU as one of the most beloved characters of the Guardians of the Galaxy series. As Nebula, she not only shows heart and sass, but she is also properly skilled as a badass too! Currently, she is gearing up for another edition of the series, and where her character goes, her fans are sure to follow!
Karen Is A Natural Ham In Throwback Photo
Karen shows that she knows how to make fun of herself and to prove her point even further, the actress posted a throwback photo where she is poking fun at her dead flowers and the dog bowls nearby. With her long hair and heels, she looks elegant, but underneath the surface lies just a bit of snark and smirk. This is exactly what has endeared her to her legions of fans around the world.
Karen's Origin Story Begins In Scotland
Born and raised in Inverness, the Scottish beauty first inched towards the entertainment industry when she was scouted at the age of 16 and then moved to Edinburgh. While there, she attended Telford College and graduated with a degree in acting and performance. It was not only afterward that she was on her way to London where Karen continued her studies at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts drama school.
Karen's Modeling Days
While studying, she was scouted by a modeling agency and became quite successful, appearing at the 2007 London Fashion Week. But it was her love of acting that dictated the course of her career as she made the switch and has never looked back! In interviews, Gillan has made it clear that although she loved modeling and that it afforded her some opportunities, her primary mission was always to act!
The Fame Game
Karen Gillan was known to some fans for her work in Doctor Who, a popular British series, but it was her star-making turn in the MCU films as Nebula that catapulted her to the top of the Hollywood heap. Since 2014, she has been a fixture in the series and her fame only continues to climb. She may have had to shave her head for the role, but everyone can attest that it was worth the bald ambition!