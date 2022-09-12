Karen Gillan Stuns In Short Skirt While Posing On Countertop

Karen Gillan is only 34 years of age, but she has made some serious inroads into the entertainment industry, making the leap from starring in shows in England to entering the MCU as one of the most beloved characters of the Guardians of the Galaxy series. As Nebula, she not only shows heart and sass, but she is also properly skilled as a badass too! Currently, she is gearing up for another edition of the series, and where her character goes, her fans are sure to follow!