Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Incredible Physique In Fitness Gear

In one of her insets, Daddario wore a black casual dress with red stripes on the cut-out neckline designed by David Koma. She paired the sweater dress with black Giuseppe Zanotti sneakers, studded Grace Lee earrings, and rings.

The camera captured her in motion as she jumped playfully, showing her toned, long legs and parts of her thighs. She wore her brunette hair in a low, neat bun and kept her makeup nude.