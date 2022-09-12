2022 has been an excellent year for Percy Jackson alum Alexandra Daddario from getting married to the love of her life to landing major movie roles and winning a SAG-AFTRA award. As the cover star for Women's Health October issue, the actress opened up about her physical and mental fitness routine. After all, it takes a well-rounded individual to balance the many acts she took on this year.
Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Incredible Physique In Fitness Gear
The Latest
In Perfect Form
In one of her insets, Daddario wore a black casual dress with red stripes on the cut-out neckline designed by David Koma. She paired the sweater dress with black Giuseppe Zanotti sneakers, studded Grace Lee earrings, and rings.
The camera captured her in motion as she jumped playfully, showing her toned, long legs and parts of her thighs. She wore her brunette hair in a low, neat bun and kept her makeup nude.
Acting As An Escape
Acting was an escape for the actress, and she found peace in the profession. She'd experienced "stagnation" in her career before the Pandemic leading to frustration. However, her Emmy-nominated role in The White Lotus came during the pandemic and solidified her as an actress to reckon with.
That nomination opened more doors of opportunity for her, including a role on AMC's Mayfair Witches.
The Secret Must-Win Mentality
Daddario shared her "secret must-win mentality" with the publication before tying the knot with Andrew Form and shot the cover pictures a day before. She keeps a "nimble readiness in her mind and body" by doing yoga and acupuncture to keep from breaking down during intense productions. Those two exercises helped the actress this year as she's had to shoot films back-to-back.
She told Women's Health that she first experienced acupuncture at 23 due to stiffness in her shoulder. Since then, she's bought into the idea of Chinese remedies for health problems.
Mind And Body Exercises
Daddario doesn't neglect physical exercises either and she engages in as many full-body workouts for tighter abs, glutes, and leg muscles. She also takes leisure swims for recovery because her body responds to nature. Her meals include every class of food (eggs, turkey, veggies, pasta, mustard, and more) to provide a balanced nutritious diet.
Although her work rarely permits, Daddario is a good cook and she throws down in the kitchen when the opportunity arises. For her mental exercise, the Emmy-nominee plays chess with her husband. She joked about the game bringing out the competitive spirit in her.