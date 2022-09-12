NFL News: Saints WR Michael Thomas Has 2 TDs In First Game In Nearly Two Years

The New Orleans Saints began their first season without Sean Payton since 2005 with a trip to Atlanta for a game against the Falcons. And while it seemed as if they were going to be blown out of the building, the team was able to make a comeback and secure a Week 1 victory.

One of the big pieces in that victory was wide receiver Michael Thomas. It was his first game in nearly two years, and he stepped up in a big way. His two touchdowns were crucial in the Saints' victory.

Despite the nice performance, Thomas said his performance left some to be desired, personally. And he stopped just short of saying he was 100% back.