'TikTok Got Me Messed Up': Chipotle Worker Criticizes Customer Who Ordered TikTok Hacked Meals

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Chipotle, a popular chain of restaurants serving Mexican food, had its price increases criticized, and they only seemed to get worse after the virus's 2020 outbreak.

Customers have complained that Chipotle charges them more money for less food, which prompted some brand devotees to devise inventive ways to reduce the cost of their meals. As a result, they came up with a well-known TikTok hack.

However, staff at the chain are not pleased with this ordering strategy. Recently, a Chipotle employee and TikToker @christinamaeeeee went viral for calling out a customer who used the hack.

