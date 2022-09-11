Carmen Electra Turns Heads In Jaw-Dropping White Minidress!

Electra's mother passed away from brain cancer in August 1998, and Debbie, her older sister, passed away from cardiac arrest two weeks later. Electra had already been courting NBA star Dennis Rodman at the time. In Las Vegas, Nevada's Tiny Church of the Flowers, she married Rodman in November 1998. Rodman requested a divorce nine days later, alleging he was "incoherent of mind" when the couple was married. Electra clarified:

"It's simple to become engaged in the present. You initially consider it romantic before realizing, "Hell, we had it in Vegas," It is comparable to ordering a hamburger from a fast food chain." The couple got back together and spent New Year's Eve jointly, but after four months, they reached a mutual decision to divorce in April 1999.