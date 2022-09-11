Carmen Electra In Figure-Hugging Dress Shows Dangerous Curves

Carmen Electra is sizzling in a figure-hugging and gold glitter dress as she flaunts her fabulous figure. The 50-year-old model and actress' popularity is massively on the up in 2022 - alongside making headlines for turning 50 recently, Carmen joined the adult platform OnlyFans.
Proving she's still got it, the blonde wowed her Instagram followers with a bootylicious shot earlier this year, showcasing her signature silhouette and even offering a rear view. "Stay golden," the Baywatch bombshell wrote.