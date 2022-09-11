Carmen Electra In Figure-Hugging Dress Shows Dangerous Curves

Carmen Electra
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Geri Green

Carmen Electra is sizzling in a figure-hugging and gold glitter dress as she flaunts her fabulous figure. The 50-year-old model and actress' popularity is massively on the up in 2022 - alongside making headlines for turning 50 recently, Carmen joined the adult platform OnlyFans.

Proving she's still got it, the blonde wowed her Instagram followers with a bootylicious shot earlier this year, showcasing her signature silhouette and even offering a rear view. "Stay golden," the Baywatch bombshell wrote.

The Latest

Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Buy One Of Britain’s Unluckiest Soccer Clubs

Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Amazing Body In Bikini

Carmen Electra Turns Heads In Jaw-Dropping White Minidress!

Miley Cyrus In Bikini Shows Off Super Fit Body!

Get To Know Ben Affleck’s Houses

Joining OnlyFans At 50

Speaking to People about her decision to join OnlyFans this year, Carmen revealed: "I just felt like, 'Yeah, I need to do this,'" adding: "I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, 'Don't do this, don't do that. Cover up this.' "

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Being In Control

The ex to NBA player Dennis Rodman confirmed: "People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos, you might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside," adding:

"It does feel really good to stand up for yourself," she says. "I think what we're going through now is people are finally standing up for themselves and who they are ... It's not always easy to do, but I do respect people that can stand up for who they are and be honest about it."

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

Birthday In Palm Springs!

Proving you don't need to be Kim Kardashian to party in Palm Springs, Carmen also detailed her birthday bash. "It's kind of a yearly thing because then all of my friends can come and I get a house and we just have fun. And I like to treat my friends, that's just how I am," Electra says. "I pay for the house and then we just have the best time barbecuing and swimming. I love it there, so I have a home away from home," the Ohio native shared.

Setting Boundaries

The star has also spoken of setting boundaries in the digital space. Speaking to The Cut, Carmen dished: "I never turn off my TV, so I’ll watch a little TV and then turn on my phone. I turn off my phone at nights because you have to have boundaries. Sleep is very important, especially when you start working. I made it a rule that I have to drink two bottles of water before I start my day."

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.