Noah Cyrus Shows Off Bikini Bod In Miami Beach

Noah Cyrus
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Geri Green

Noah Cyrus is stunning in skimpy swimwear while enjoying the shores of Miami Beach.

The singer and sister to Miley Cyrus turned heads at the end of last year as she hit up the 'Magic City' to join 29-year-old Miley for her televised New Year's Special. The "July" singer made the most of her setting, where she was photographed frolicking on beaches and splashing around while flaunting her sensational figure in a pink bikini.

Noah wowed with her trim abs and toned legs, and fan accounts were quick to circulate the images.

The Latest

Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Buy One Of Britain’s Unluckiest Soccer Clubs

Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Amazing Body In Bikini

Carmen Electra Turns Heads In Jaw-Dropping White Minidress!

Miley Cyrus In Bikini Shows Off Super Fit Body!

Get To Know Ben Affleck’s Houses

Being Miley Cyrus' Sister

Noah has been open about struggling immensely with living in Miley's shadow while growing up. "I had a hard time with people coming up to me and saying, ‘Are you Miley Cyrus’ little sister?’ or ‘Are you Hannah Montana’s little sister?’ I did not like that, and it stripped me of my own identity for a long time," she told Rolling Stone.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Born Into It

Both Miley and Noah are daughters of singer Billy Ray Cyrus. In 2020, Noah told ES:

“I was born into this. That’s what I’ve been working through in therapy,” she tells me. “How can I come to terms with everything that affected me when I was so young? You see articles about your parents on the shelves, with a big ‘X’ across a picture of them. That’s really painful for a little kid. And I was 11 years old when people started writing articles about me.”

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

Surviving Tough Relationships

The Grammy nominee is known for opening up via her music, from her substance abuse issues to her relationships. “I was in a really hard relationship for two years. A lot of hurtful words were thrown that have stuck with me. That’s what inspired that song — me wondering if all those nasty things were true,” she explains. “My vision of myself has been destroyed because I believed what others say about me so much," she also revealed.

A Hard Quarantine

Admitting that times have been tough recently, Noah opened up to her Instagram followers, revealing: "As i look back now i see how worrisome my behavior was, especially throughout quarantine. i was putting myself out there publicly in a way that was completely filtered through the haze of substance abuse. i guess telling everyone this is a way to provide some context for what’s been going on and to thank you for sticking by me."

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.