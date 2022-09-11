How Maria Menounos Stays In Shape

Maria has a weight loss trick that is accessible to anyone. What does she do? She always keeps a mug of hot water around. She told POPSUGAR, "Hot water is like magic. It fills you up: it also is detoxifying, de-stressing, and helps digest the food in your stomach. You'll find yourself eating a little less if you're drinking hot water." She likes this solution since it helps anyone at home or in a busy office kitchen. She also recommends drinking tea or adding lemon to your mug.

Conversely, she also lives by another nighttime trick - not eating past 8 p.m. every night. She said: "If it's too late, and I'm really hungry, I'll have a Greek yogurt or something simple like that. That way I don't have a big meal that I have to digest during the night."