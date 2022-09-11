Dakota Johnson Goes Pink In Winged Glam Dress

Dakota has demonstrated that she is a very flexible actor, even though she may currently be most known for her hot part in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy. But given that she is a genuine Hollywood daughter, it is hardly shocking. She can attest to this with her well-known parents and stepparents.

All Jane Austen fans, hang on to your bonnets, for the 32-year-old actress is also winning hearts in her latest Netflix film, Persuasion, which debuted on July 15. The trailer was enough to get folks excited. The primary heroine of Austen's novel, Anne Elliot, is looking for a second shot at love, which is shown in the clip by Dakota dressed in period attire.