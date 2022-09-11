Nathalie Emmanuel Dazzles In Ravishing Red, Ball Dress!

Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel exchanged her slave dress for a regal ballgown in the new fantasy movie, The Invitation. The British actress became a vampire in the box office-topping movie and would play the badass hacker in the final installment of the Fast & Furious saga next year.

While those are notable acting roles, they're not her only projects since her television debut in 2006. Of the many movies and series she's starred in; however, her role as a vampire in The Invitation has made headlines this Summer.