Nathalie Emmanuel Dazzles In Ravishing Red, Ball Dress!

close up of Nathalie Emmanuel smiling
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
chisom

Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel exchanged her slave dress for a regal ballgown in the new fantasy movie, The Invitation. The British actress became a vampire in the box office-topping movie and would play the badass hacker in the final installment of the Fast & Furious saga next year.

While those are notable acting roles, they're not her only projects since her television debut in 2006. Of the many movies and series she's starred in; however, her role as a vampire in The Invitation has made headlines this Summer.

The Latest

Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Buy One Of Britain’s Unluckiest Soccer Clubs

Get To Know Ben Affleck’s Houses

Rapper Offset Opens Up On Son's Musical Talent On 'The Tonight Show'

27-Year-Old Mother Of Two Beheaded With Sword In San Carlos, California

"Never again will I": Reactions As TikTok User Shares How She Was Given A Lifelong Ban From Walmart Because She Failed To Scan 1 of 5 Lunchables

The Most Beautiful Vampire

Costume designer, Danielle Knox, made a phenomenal red ballgown for her poster shoot. Knox made the bodice with burgundy and red feathers and added a wide tulle skirt at the waist to form a dress fitting for a proud vampire.

Emmanuel accessorized her dress with a simple thin necklace and stud earrings but added as much charisma as her dress to her makeup. She wore a blood red matte lipstick shade and styled her naturally curly hair into a low bun. Then, she topped off the style with a red and black hair accessory.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Stalling Bridal Duties

In a recent Instagram share, Emmanuel shared a behind-the-scenes shot of herself signing papers in a sheer white dress. The down-to-earth picture took away the horror element of the movie and the first time people saw her in the wedding dress.

She wore her curly, black hair down with a half ponytail and clipped a bridal veil on it. The dress had sheer sleeves and a low-cut top with red floral embroidery on the neckline and waistline. Her nails are also visibly different as she holds her pen, showing the pencil-thin acrylics painted blood red.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

All About 'The Invitation'

The short description on IMDb reads,

"A Young Woman is courted and swept off her feet, only to realize a gothic conspiracy is afoot."

Based on the trailer watched above, a more extensive description is that Emmanuel plays Evie, a young woman looking for her biological family until she stumbles upon a supposed cousin via the Internet.

He invites her to another town to meet with more family members, who are "dying to meet her," and she obliges. Upon reaching the town, Emmanuel becomes embroiled in a conspiracy/mystery as she unwittingly attends her own wedding to a vampire. She also realizes the rest of her "family" are vampires.

Music Video Leading Lady

Emmanuel isn't only a big screen face as she's the leading lady in Labrinth's latest music video, Kill for Love. Check it out on YouTube.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.