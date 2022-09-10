3 Children, 2 Adults Killed By Gunfire In Cecil County Home

The Elk Mills house where five were found dead on Friday, September 9.
News of a household shooting has shaken residents of Cecil County, Maryland.

"Any loss is terrible, but a loss to this level... It's certainly not a common thing here in Cecil County," said Sheriff Scott Adams about the appalling murders, referring to the county's reputation as a safe place to raise a family.

Authorities found three children and two adults shot to death in a residential neighborhood called Elk Mills on Friday, September 9. The investigation is currently underway regarding the details and motivations of the shooting, including the identity of the perpetrator and the motivation for the killings.

Limited information has been released to the public at this time, but the authorities have disclosed some harrowing facts about the case.

Anonymous Man Calls 9-1-1

On Friday, September 9, a man called 9-1-1 from inside a Cecil County home to report the deaths of three children and one woman in the house. He told the operator that the victims had been shot and killed.

The unnamed caller immediately hung up.

9-1-1 operators repeatedly attempted to make return calls to the Elk Mills residence, none of which were met with an answer. Schools were immediately put on alert, quickly spreading fear of an at-large shooter.

Deputies rushed to the two-story suburban property, horrified to find that the caller had not been mistaken--But one more body lay dead with the woman and children.

On The Scene

Authorities found three children and one woman dead, as the caller had warned. Each body had recent gunshot wounds. However, in addition to these victims, they also found a man's body.

Near the expired man lay a semi-automatic handgun--A gun that accounts for over 50% of new firearm sales in the U.S.A.

It will remain unclear whether or not the crime was a murder-suicide until the police department issues an official statement.

Regardless, authorities have told the citizens of Cecil County that there is no reason for them to be on edge. The crime scene made it clear that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Victims

The victims' names have not yet been released, but authorities have disclosed some details about the children.

The three minors were apparently homeschooled. They were in the fifth, seventh, and eighth grades. Out of respect for the victims' families and the developing investigation, they refused to go public with any more information.

While many citizens have presumed the nature of the victims' relationship, it cannot yet be confirmed whether or not the kids held any relation to each other, the deceased woman and the deceased man.

Waiting For Answers

Officials are in the process of contacting surviving family members as a part of the pending investigation, leaving neighbors and community members ill at ease.

Two cats and one dog were found in the home, all of which have been taken into animal control's care.

Maryland residents are disturbed and unsettled by the morbid events that unfolded within their state lines, trusting authorities to find answers and deliver justice to the victims.

