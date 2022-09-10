3 Children, 2 Adults Killed By Gunfire In Cecil County Home

News of a household shooting has shaken residents of Cecil County, Maryland.

"Any loss is terrible, but a loss to this level... It's certainly not a common thing here in Cecil County," said Sheriff Scott Adams about the appalling murders, referring to the county's reputation as a safe place to raise a family.

Authorities found three children and two adults shot to death in a residential neighborhood called Elk Mills on Friday, September 9. The investigation is currently underway regarding the details and motivations of the shooting, including the identity of the perpetrator and the motivation for the killings.

Limited information has been released to the public at this time, but the authorities have disclosed some harrowing facts about the case.