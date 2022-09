Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio never misses a moment to celebrate her roots; she did that this week. The former Victoria's Secret angel celebrated Brazil's independence day on the 7th of this month in a bright green dress.

The post came on the heels of unveiling her Harper's Bazaar Turkey cover for the September issue. The interviewer met the 41-year-old in Marmaris, Turkey, where she opened up about intimate details of her life.

