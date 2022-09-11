‘RHOA’ Finale: Shereé’s Highly Anticipated Fashion Show Didn’t Come Without The Drama

As anticipations would finally come to bump in the September 4 season closer, the moments leading up to the eagerly awaited event didn’t come without the customary RHOA drama. Viewers saw an unprepared, panicky Shereé racing against the clock to make last-minute arrangements, with only five garments of the collection’s 25-piece lineup for the show.

Things took an awkward turn when Shereé’s longtime on-and-off boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams showed up at the venue the day before the event - unexpected and uninvited. Of course, it didn’t take long for Tyrone to stir drama and cause the two to get into a heated fight before everyone. After all, “his thirsty a$$, wanna be on camera” and was craving some much-needed “air time,” as Shereé puts it.