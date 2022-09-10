Becky Lynch has had an interesting past few months in the WWE. Many believe she's not performing at the moment because she felt disrespected by the organization, while others think she is truly injured. Either way, she hasn't competed in quite some time, and it's been a call for concern.
WWE News: Becky Lynch Talks About WWE Issues, Returning From Injury
Becky Lynch Speaks About WWE Issues
Lynch has started to update us about the incident and what happened.
"I talked to Hunter a little bit before and he was like, 'How do you feel about being a heel?'. I was like, 'Honestly, it's fun, I like it. I feel I'm maybe more naturally inclined to be a babyface, people like me better as a babyface. Clearly, I'm doing my job if they don't like me'. I'm just great, lads. I'm just great [laughs]. He goes, 'I feel we're swimming upstream keeping you as heel'. 'Yeah, I agree'. Then the creative was laid out and I was like, 'That sounds awesome, hell yeah, pop, pop, pop'".
Lynch Continues Her Comments
Lynch kept going on about these comments, saying more than her initial statement.
"It's great. Obviously, he has a great mind for it. His track record with what he's done with women in NXT, I'm a product of that, I got to be in that system and become who I am today. He's really championed women's wrestling in general and not looking at it as women's wrestling. This is a story, these are two people in a story, how do we make this story good? That's what I love. How do we make this story good, no matter the gender".
Becky Lynch Injury Update
Is she injured or not? According to Becky, she is hurt now, and it's frustrating her.
"I'm not good with time off. My mind, it's a wildfire, man. It just needs to go. It needs to spread."
"[It happened in] the first two minutes, or the first three minutes or something. ... And then I was like, 'Maybe I dislocated it, maybe it will click back into place.' And then by the end of the match I was like, 'I'm out. I'm out. I'm gonna be out for a little while.'"
When Will She Return?
There is still no timetable for her return at the moment, but it looks likely that it will be sometime soon if things go as planned. The sport misses her, so hopefully, it's soon.