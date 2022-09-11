Rapper Offset Opens Up On Son's Musical Talent On 'The Tonight Show'

The Bad and Boujee rapper spoke about his role in the upcoming second season of the HBO Max series The Hype, Cardi B and his son Wave Set Cephus’ car-themed first birthday party, as well as his eldest son Jordan Cephus’ talent for making music. “We was in the house, and I went downstairs, and he was on the computer, and I heard, like, a beat being made,” he told Fallon. “So I look, and he making a beat. And I’m just listening, so I record him. And I posted it. And everybody was like, ‘Oh, it’s hard, it’s hard.’”

After revealing that he had “no clue” that his 12-year-old son had started making his own beats, Offset teased a potential collaboration with Jordan on his forthcoming record. The rapper confirmed that he was going to let his son get “nice and seasoned” and then would possibly feature him in the album.