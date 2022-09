As reported by CNN, since the queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, she will be transported back to England in the coming days when details about her funeral are expected to surface.

But what is known is that the Accession Council will meet at the St. James's Palace in London, where the queen's death will be formally announced.

Proclamations by the Garter King of Arms and at the Royal Exchange will follow.

Books of condolence, meanwhile, will open at St. James's and several other venues.