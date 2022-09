To say that Darius Slayton's career has been unimpressive could be a bit of an understatement. The four-year pro has failed to establish himself as a steady contributor for the New York Giants and was tangled up in multiple trade rumors throughout the offseason.

To be fair, the Giants' offense has looked terrible as a whole since he arrived in the Big Apple, so some believe he could still turn out to be a serviceable player somewhere else.