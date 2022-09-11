"Never again will I": Reactions As TikTok User Shares How She Was Given A Lifelong Ban From Walmart Because She Failed To Scan 1 of 5 Lunchables

Walmart customers may have to avoid using self-checkout machines as a TikTok user recently went viral after claiming that she has had charges pressed against her. According to the TikToker, she was also given a lifelong ban from Walmart just because she failed to scan one of five Lunchables at the self-checkout machines.

The user, Barb (@fleegus159 barb), added that each of the Lunchables cost just $1.98 and appeared to correspond with the price displayed on Walmart's website. Currently, over 1.7 million people have seen Barb's video.

Keep reading for more details about her post.