"Never again will I": Reactions As TikTok User Shares How She Was Given A Lifelong Ban From Walmart Because She Failed To Scan 1 of 5 Lunchables

Walmart customers may have to avoid using self-checkout machines as a TikTok user recently went viral after claiming that she has had charges pressed against her. According to the TikToker, she was also given a lifelong ban from Walmart just because she failed to scan one of five Lunchables at the self-checkout machines.

The user, Barb (@fleegus159 barb), added that each of the Lunchables cost just $1.98 and appeared to correspond with the price displayed on Walmart's website. Currently, over 1.7 million people have seen Barb's video. 

Keep reading for more details about her post. 

Other TikTok Users Take Caution 

Many TikTokers who watched Barb's video took it as a caution against utilizing the self-checkout machine.

"So never use self checkout again. Got it," one user noted.

"This is exactly why I won't use self checkout," another added. 

"Never again will I," wrote another user. 

The First Public Warning 

Barb's viral TikTok video isn't the first warning to the public about legal laws against defaulters. Earlier this year, an attorney discouraging customers from using self-checkout machines went viral. In her video, she made the case that store loss prevention departments have become more strict, thereby making customers who neglect to scan an item face serious repercussions. Moreover, she claimed that even when a person hasn't actually stolen anything, they could nonetheless unintentionally come into contact with the company's entire legal force.

Other Recorded Cases 

This is not the first instance of this kind of story to be recorded this year. In May, ABC affiliate KGUN9 in Tucson, Arizona, published a report about several customers who said they were issued citations for errors at self-checkout machines.

At a self-checkout, a woman claimed she forgot to scan a few items but was arrested nonetheless.

"Out of the shadows, two women just jumped out at me and grabbed the cart and ushered me all the way back across the store, into a tiny little interrogation room…and told me I was being arrested for shoplifting," she recalled.

The woman revealed that they held her there for about an hour and a half and called the sheriff. She added, "They said because it was over $30 they would have to arrest me. I've never been arrested in my life. I'm in my 60s and they were just very rude and inconsiderate and I kept asking them to explain things because I didn't understand what was going on."

An Eyewitness Story 

Sandra Barger, a local psychotherapist, was also interviewed. Sandra claimed she became aware of the pattern after noticing a significant increase in petty theft accusations against individuals who "weren't her typical petty theft clients."

"It's the same story. You know, I'm standing there scanning, I have my children with me. I have one client that had his kids with them…And it was just the simple one item that he missed, which can happen you know, anyone can do that," she detailed. "I have another client that is a business owner that purchased over $2,000 in items and one item is what he missed and he got cited for that."

Before Walmart takes a measure to prevent innocent customers from being accused wrongly, victims need to keep sharing their experiences to save others. 

