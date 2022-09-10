Alexandra Daddario Steps Out In Black Minidress

During the lockdown, everyone was doing what they could to cope, often staying in contact with friends and family members as much as possible. For her part, Alexandra spent most of it holed up with her friends and her puppy, Levon. She says:

“I didn’t have pets growing up, so Levon is my first dog and I got him six years ago when he was 2,” the San Andreas actress says. “I’ve fallen in love with him. Just the idea that my little dog was in the shelter and so scared, I think that encouraging people to go adopt a dog is great.”

Fans who visit her social media pages can see photos of him splashed everywhere as he is considered a part of the family. She also urges others to adopt pets to keep animals off the streets and in good care.