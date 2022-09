The Chicago Bears were dealt another massive blow when star defender Roquan Smith asked for a trade. He claimed he felt disrespected by the team's lowballing offers and that he could hurt the market by taking the deal.

The Bears are set to kick off the season vs. the San Francisco 49ers, and there has been little-to-no traction about a potential Smith deal, so it seems like they've decided to hold their ground and keep him throughout the season.