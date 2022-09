The Venice Film Festival just concluded, and worldwide movie stars made their fashion marks, including Sydney Sweeney. The 25-year-old two-time Emmy nominee made the festival her runway as she reunited with Armani Beauty.

Sweeney's appearance comes on the heels of her fending off a backlash over a birthday picture post gone wrong. She also had a "Euphoria" reunion with her on-screen sister, Maude Apatow, as they twinned on the carpet.

Please keep reading to see our favorite moments