The NBA season is getting closer, and training camp is almost underway. That means teams need to get on the phone and make the final touches to their rosters before the preseason.

As it happens every year, rebuilding squads will likely part ways with their veterans and valuable assets to get draft picks and expiring contracts. This year, everybody's keeping an eye on the Utah Jazz after trading away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Patrick Beverley.