For years, people have debated who's the greatest player in NBA history, with names like Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, and even Kobe Bryant floating around in the discussion.

Many players have valid cases. Their résumés speak for themselves, as do the context and how they dominated when it mattered the most.

However, over the past fifteen years, some believe that no player could or should be compared to LeBron James, as modern-day fans think he's the undisputed GOAT.