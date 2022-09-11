Get To Know Ben Affleck’s Houses

Actor Ben Affleck has been all over the news for a long time, especially since his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

It's no surprise that someone like Affleck will have many houses under his name, but another reason for this is his partner. Lopez is known for her love for real estate and owning properties. In her previous relationship with Alex Rodriguez, Lopez and her ex bought and sold several homes, including ones in Manhattan and Malibu.

The Gone Girl actor’s houses are worth mentioning, and we will help you get to know them and what they look like.