Get To Know Ben Affleck’s Houses

One of Affleck’s properties was his Pacific Palisades estate which he listed for $30 million in August. The house was sold quickly, which tells you how good Affleck’s properties are. After 22 days of being on the market, the house is now in contingent sale status.
Whoever the new owner is, they are lucky. The property is set across 13,453 square feet, so it’s not surprising that it includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It is even described as a “gated oasis.” It was built in 2017 and has amazing features, including bay windows, box-beamed ceilings, a formal dining room, a formal living room, a family room that opens to the backyard, and a kitchen filled with many high-end appliances.
It’s also worth mentioning that the house has a gym, a wine cellar, a full bar, a home theater, and a wellness room. If you go to the back, you will find a pool, a spa, a dining patio, and a lawn. Did we also mention that Affleck's previous house has a guest house and a three-car garage?
While we still don’t know the sale price, we do know that Affleck will gain back a good amount of money for the house; he originally bought it in 2018 for $19 million.