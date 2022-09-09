'It's Been Really Fun': Gwen Stefani Talks Touring With Blake Shelton & 'The Voice' On 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'

While appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Gwen Stefani admitted that when it came to going on tour with Blake Shelton, she never would have predicted doing such a thing years ago, prior to her initial meeting with the country legend on The Voice.

"It's been really fun and it's something I never thought would ever happen to me," Stefani admitted, via YouTube. "Actually, he invited me to be on a couple of his tracks, a couple of duets or whatever, and they went to number one country radio."

"I guess you wouldn't have predicted even 10 years ago,"

"I wouldn't have predicted ever meeting Blake Shelton, let alone being on the road with him and hopping on his stage. It's been really fun," she gushed.