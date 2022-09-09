Gwen Stefani appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this week, where she opened up about touring with husband Blake Shelton and spoke of the upcoming 22nd season of The Voice.
'It's Been Really Fun': Gwen Stefani Talks Touring With Blake Shelton & 'The Voice' On 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'
Gwen Stefani Never Predicted She'd Meet Husband Blake Shelton
While appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Gwen Stefani admitted that when it came to going on tour with Blake Shelton, she never would have predicted doing such a thing years ago, prior to her initial meeting with the country legend on The Voice.
"It's been really fun and it's something I never thought would ever happen to me," Stefani admitted, via YouTube. "Actually, he invited me to be on a couple of his tracks, a couple of duets or whatever, and they went to number one country radio."
"I guess you wouldn't have predicted even 10 years ago,"
"I wouldn't have predicted ever meeting Blake Shelton, let alone being on the road with him and hopping on his stage. It's been really fun," she gushed.
Gwen Stefani Revealed Blake Shelton Encourages Her To Do Her Own Songs At His Shows On 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'
After host Seth Meyers pointed out that Stefani and Shelton seem to have different fanbases, Stefani corrected him, saying, "You'd be surprised. We're definitely cross-pollinating."
"He asks me to do songs all the time and Im like, 'It's not my stage.' Like, this is so awkward, like I'm forcing myself, like, 'I want some attention!' It's not. But he wants me to come on and sometimes I'll do, like, 'Don't Speak,' and it's pretty incredible to be able to have a song that you get out there and you think, 'Do they know me? Are they gonna be like, why is she here?' And then they know all the words and you're like, 'Oh my God. This is crazy,'" Stefani explained.
Gwen Stefani Enjoys Traveling With Husband Blake Shelton
According to Stefani, she doesn't like to steal her husband's focus or his thunder. However, there are often times when she feels she doesn't want to miss out on the experiences and plays he gets to go.
"We were up in like Canada, somewhere I'd never even heard of and I'm like, I wasn't even gonna go up. I'm like, 'Not today.' [But then] I was like, 'How do I not? I'm never gonna be there again.' So I do it," she revealed.
Gwen Stefani Is Glad To Have A Win Under Her Belt Going Into 'The Voice' Season 22
"It does feel good to have one under my belt when I go back. There's no way to compete with Blake Shelton. It's fun to rub it in when I come back," she joked.