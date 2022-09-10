Anna Kendrick Enjoys A Hot Bath In Swimsuit!

it's been a while since Anna Kendrick returned from Iceland, but we can't get enough of this new resurfaced clip of her having a bubble bath. She tuned into a live stream of Maestra Music via YouTube due to her intense fan love for the organization.

Kendrick rarely shares her moments on the internet, but when she does, it's often wholesome. As if we needed any more proof that her comedic acting persona is genuine.

Bubble Baths In Iceland

"I Love Maestro so much that I'm tuning in from Iceland, here we go, the show's starting!"

Kendrick took to promote Maestra Music's show during her Iceland trip last Spring. The actress wore animal print swimwear which was barely visible due to her body being submerged in the bubbling pool. However, the thin straps and parts of her upper body (shoulder upwards) were visible as she flapped her hands in a gesture to share her message.

Directorial Debut On 'The Dating Game'

According to a new Deadline article, confirmed by Kendrick in an Instagram post, the singer-songwriter and actress would add a new feather to her cap. She's making her directorial debut on an upcoming thriller movie, The Dating Game, producing and acting in the movie as well.

It's the storytelling of Cheryl Bradshaw, a bachelorette on The Dating Game - a 1970s matchmaking show - who entangled with psychopathic serial killer Rodney Alcala.

"The support I’ve received already from Stuart Ford and everyone at AGC, Vertigo, and BoulderLight has been inspiring and empowering," she said of her partners.

Alice, Darling Goes To TIFF

Kendrick will also feature in the upcoming movie Alice, Darling, which tells the story of an emotionally abused woman. The movie premieres this Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival with much expectation from critics. Speaking about the movie to PEOPLE, the actress explained that she drew from a personal experience to give life to her character. It resonated deeply with her, and her rep knew he had given Kendrick the script.

Trusting The Wrong Person

Speaking more on the unfortunate situation, Kendrick said,

"I was in a situation where I loved and trusted this person more than I trusted myself. So when that person is telling you that you have a distorted sense of reality and that you are impossible and that all the stuff that you think is going on is not going on, your life gets really confusing really quickly."

