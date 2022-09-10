Christina Aguilera Enjoys The Weather In Bikini

After a busy summer touring around America and other international festivals, Christina Aguilera took time off to rejuvenate her energy. As she gears up to resume the performance of her latest self-titled album, Aguilera, the singer needed the relaxation time. She spent a short vacation period with her partner, Matthew Rutler.

The couple swam in an expansive pool, and Aguilera spent extra time sunbathing in what she called a "Religious Experience" as she appreciated herself.

