'Fitness Is A True Passion For Me': Carrie Underwood Shares Her Love For Exercise

If Carrie Underwood ever decides to quit country music, she could definitely succeed as a fitness expert. The 39-year-old American Idol and Grammy winner proved she could keep up with the strongest trainers and exercise fanatics when she joined BodyArmor's #LyteUpAustin, a workout event held last May to promote the brand’s Lyte sports drinks, for which she’s an ambassador of.

Leading the sweat session alongside her trainer Eve Overland, she demonstrated a difficult 30-minute bodyweight exercise like it was NBD, proving that she and her long-time coach are indeed a match made in fitness heaven!