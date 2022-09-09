Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Tanned And Toned Body In A Bikini

Here's your usual reminder: Carrie Underwood has defied the aging rule. In a black bikini, the 39-year-old Grammy-winning country star and mother of one shows off her rock-hard abs. We're thinking about how flawless this bikini image showcased her svelte figure. However, the season 4 American idol has been busy promoting her denim and rhinestones album and hasn't had time to bless her fans with a new bikini update.

Carrie Flaunts Her Luscious Skin While Tanning

Carrie glistened in a black bikini skin as she basked in the sun. The rays gave her a lucent glow, making her radiate in the image as she serves premium skin goals, which we adore!

Despite wearing a bikini top, she wrapped a floral scarf around her waist, highlighting her small waist and making her abs bulge. She accessorized with a layered gold necklace and statement sunglasses.

Carrie's New Fire Look

Carrie Underwood has a new look, and it's hot! Carrie created her own Instagram filter based on the cover photo for her single "Ghost Story." She went for a luminous look to complement the song's eerie lyrics. Carrie announced the news to her Instagram followers. She stated;

Get the look from my #GhostStory cover with this fun new Instagram filter! 💜

The filter enhances Carrie's photo by adding dramatic lashes, iridescent dots for eyeliner, and a soft pink lip. In a short video, Carrie shows off the filter while wearing a high-neck beaded top and her signature blonde hair in loose waves.

Denim And Rhinestones The Album

Naturally, Underwood received thousands of likes and comments on the stunning video, with one fan saying she looks "like a princess" in the post. "Love this look!" said another enthusiastic commenter, As well as your new song. Denim & Rhinestones, Underwood's ninth studio album, was released on June 10th, 2022, and it has received positive reviews from both fans and critics. We're "Blown Away" by Underwood's vocal abilities, impeccable style, and killer makeup looks, as usual!

Carrie's Weightloss Journey

The Ghost Story singer is known for her gym-honed physique, which she flaunts in tiny shorts and glittery ankle boots. Carrie is happy with her health but hasn't always taken the safest route to stay in shape. Carrie admitted to being troubled by inner conflict over her weight after winning American Idol in 2005. However, the singer is now concentrating on becoming healthier and stronger.

