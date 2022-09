Bebe Rexha and David Guetta's 4-year-old hit, I'm Good (Blue), went viral last month thanks to TikTok. The late success led the duo to release it on streaming services for the first time, landing a Top 100 debut on US Spotify.

Since it was well received worldwide, they've decided to film a music video for further promotion and to improve fans' experience with the song. Rexha shared some behind-the-scenes shots from the video taken while filming in Ibiza.

