Anna Kendrick is set to star in the upcoming film Alice Darling. In the movie, Kendrick portrays a young woman trapped in an abusive relationship which becomes the unwitting participant in an intervention staged by her two closest friends. For Kendrick, Alice, Darling marks the first time she's taken on a project so relevant to her. Here is more about her experience.
Anna Kendrick Is Set To Star In 'Alice Darling'
How Anna Resonated With the Role
"I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse," she shared with People about the film's screenplay. When speaking about when she first came across the screenplay, she said: "I think my rep sent it to me because he knew what I'd been dealing with and sent it along. Because he was like, 'This sort of speaks to everything that you've been talking to me about.' "
How She Describes What She Went Through
Kendrick described her former relationship: "I was in a situation where I loved and trusted this person more than I trusted myself. So when that person is telling you that you have a distorted sense of reality and that you are impossible and that all the stuff that you think is going on is not going on, your life gets really confusing really quickly. And I was in a situation where, at the end, I had the unique experience of finding out that everything I thought was going on was in fact going on. So I had this kind of springboard for feeling and recovery that a lot of people don't get."
She added: "And it was really surprising timing that we found this script at that moment in my life. And in fact, I remember my first Zoom meeting with Mary Nighy, the director, disclosing to her what I was going through. And I even said to her, 'This all happened very recently. In fact, it happened so recently that if the movie was shooting in a month, I probably shouldn't do it.' But it was many, many months away. So I wasn't in danger of re-traumatizing myself. But yeah, it's certainly a unique experience."
How The Role Helped Her Cope
She added: "It felt really distinct in that I had, frankly, seen a lot of movies about abusive or toxic relationships, and it didn't really look like what was happening to me. It kind of helped me normalize and minimize what was happening to me because I thought, 'Well, if I was in an abusive relationship, it would look like that.' "
How She Still Deals With the Trauma
She confessed: "My body still believes that it was my fault. So even with this concrete jumping off point for me, to walk out of that relationship knowing that I wasn't crazy, it's incredible the way that recovery has been so challenging."