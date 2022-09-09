Jennifer Aniston's Hot Bikini Pics Are Proof That She's Aging Gracefully!

Jennifer Aniston is stunning in a beach selfie, proving she's always shorefront-ready. The sitcom star, 53, continues to make headlines for defying her age, and this photo proves she's aging backward. Posting to her Instagram earlier this summer, Jennifer sizzled in a low-key selfie as she peeped her bikini body, and fans more than left likes.

The Friends favorite posed in a black bikini top and wearing a straw hat and shades, also sending out a slight smile as she posed from white sands. She sent out a trio of emojis in her caption.

Work Is Work, Home Is Home

Anyone struggling with work-life balance only needs to take a leaf out of Aniston's book.

"I’m thrilled to leave it at work. What did wear on me was the emotional and physical drain that took place over those seven months, just trying to pull that out on a daily basis. But once I started working with an incredible woman, and I’ve worked with a lot of great coaches, but this particular woman had a different set of tools, and it was about getting really personal with myself," the actress told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021.

Admitting 'Young And Dumb'

The feature also saw the ex to Brad Pitt touch on the hit series Friends, one she began starring on in 1994.

"We really did have so much fun together. I remember that was one of the things when we were young and dumb and renegotiating, one of the [studio’s] threats was, “Well, we don’t need all six of you. We can do this with four of you.” We were like, “What? You can? You can get rid of Rachel or Joey or who?” Then it was like, “No they can’t, wake up," she continued.

Running Her Brand

Aniston is now CEO of LolaVie, her haircare and beauty line.

"They’re finally HERE! 🤗 @lolavie Shampoo & Conditioner are officially available today and we are so happy where they landed 🙏🏼Thanks to my team for working so hard to get these babies JUST RIGHT. Hope you love them as much as I do! 🚿💦❤️," she told her Instagram followers this month.

Vital Proteins Gig!

The youthful star is also a high flyer with protein powder, and supplements brand Vital Proteins.

“Collagen is the glue that holds everything together,” Aniston has stated. “I’ve always been an advocate for nourishing your wellness from within, which is why I started using Vital Proteins so many years ago. Now to have the opportunity to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, as Chief Creative Officer, is very exciting to me.”

