A Glimpse Into The 'RHOSLC' Season 3

Lisa Barlow uttered the opening line of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 trailer, which was iconic as she said, "Retaliation is a b*tch." That opening line was a sneak peek of what the show's upcoming season will bring.

On Wednesday, September 28 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will return with new friends Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington, and Angie Katsanevas, alongside returning housewives Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Jen Shah.

If the trailer indicates what to expect, viewers are in for a wild ride. Keep scrolling for more details about season 3 as it draws closer.

Jen And Her Legal Case

From the looks of the trailer, Jen's legal difficulties will be included in Season 3, showing all the uproar surrounding her and her changed plea.

Jen blamed her former assistant, Stuart Smith, in the RHOSLC season 3 teaser. She admitted to the ladies that he "played her" and that she would not be in her current predicament without him. 

Later on, Danna revealed to Whitney that someone she knew was employed by Jen and turned out to be an informant. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 will include some of the most compelling plots, as Jen's destiny is now sealed with a 14-year jail term.

Heather's Swollen Eyes

In one of the scenes, Heather took off her sunglasses, revealing a swollen black eye. Lisa said that Heather appeared to have been "punched" as the other housewives stared at her in shock. In response to Lisa's comment, Heather responded cryptically, "Maybe someone did." However, when the camera turned to Meredith, it appeared that she and Heather were again at odds.

Whitney Reveals Bombshell Secret

The RHOSLC season 3 trailer revealed a bombshell secret that Whitney never shared, even with her cousin Heather. Whitney confessed to her husband, Justin Rose, that she has no memory of her childhood. Later, she broke down in tears in front of other RHOSLC cast members as she admitted to being in a "very abusive situation."

The Feud Between Meredith And Lisa Continues

In RHOSLC season 2, a major storyline involved Lisa and Meredith's friendship breaking up. According to the season 3 trailer, there is apparently still a feud between the two ladies. In the trailer, Meredith told Whitney that Lisa allegedly performed "favors" to get locations where her tequila company, Vida Tequila, was sold. Lisa seemingly heard about the rumor as another scene showed where the ladies were having dinner, and Meredith asked who had revealed the rumor to Lisa. Then, Whitney yelled that she was the one who did.

While the trailer was jam-packed with conflict, this new season also featured the girls juggling, dancing, and fighting as they were seen having fun in different scenes. Without a doubt, the upcoming season will be thrilling.

