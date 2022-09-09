A Glimpse Into The 'RHOSLC' Season 3

Lisa Barlow uttered the opening line of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 trailer, which was iconic as she said, "Retaliation is a b*tch." That opening line was a sneak peek of what the show's upcoming season will bring.

On Wednesday, September 28 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will return with new friends Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington, and Angie Katsanevas, alongside returning housewives Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Jen Shah.

If the trailer indicates what to expect, viewers are in for a wild ride. Keep scrolling for more details about season 3 as it draws closer.