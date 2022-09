For years, Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook battled on and off the court. They called each other out, mocked each other, and it always felt like they were one tough foul away from getting into a fistfight.

Now, they're teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, so as much as they want to make people think that it's all cool now, some are having a tough time believing that. Unsurprisingly, Skip Bayless is one of those.