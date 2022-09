Recently, the Philadelphia 76ers made another big splash in free agency. They signed Montrezl Harrell to a two-year deal, snatching one of the best Sixth Men in the league and one of the top names still available.

But that doesn't mean they're done making moves. Daryl Morey has been uber-aggressive this summer as he looks to end their championship drought, so you better believe he's still looking at ways to improve the roster.

With that in mind, NBA Analysis believes the Sixers could shock the world and send Matisse Thybulle and Jaden Springer to the New York Knicks in return for Cam Reddish.