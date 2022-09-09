Why Kandi Burruss Might Never Appear On 'RHUGT'

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip features Housewives from different cities placed in a house on a tropical island. The first season was filmed in Turks and Caicos while the second season was filmed at Blue Stone Manor. The newest season which will be released soon was filmed in Thailand. Per Reality Tea, Kandi shared that she might not appear on the show because those she felt comfortable around had already done the show.

She was likely referring to Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and former peach holder Cynthia Bailey who were on the first season. Kandi stated she was dealing with enough drama in 'RHOA' and Xscape, so she is not interested in being involved in more drama. She described her time on Celebrity Big Brother as "torture" and can't be with different Housewives in the same house for "cattiness".