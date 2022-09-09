'Emotions Were High': 'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Talks Season 7, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan's Return

While appearing on Good Day DC on September 7, Ashley Darby described the upcoming seventh season of The Real Housewives of Potomac as "a very intense season" and noted that "emotions were high."

Then, after giving a nod to Karen Huger's encounter with Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, who returned to the show in a "friend" role for the new episodes, Darby admitted, "She stepped so far out out of her skin I didn’t know if homegirl was gonna be able to come back again."

"I wasn’t sure so it was intense," she added.