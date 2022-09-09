'Emotions Were High': 'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Talks Season 7, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan's Return

Ashley Darby smiles with short curly hair
A dramatic trailer for the upcoming seventh season of The Real Housewives of Potomac was released earlier this week, and in a new interview, Ashley Darby is opening up about the "intense" new episodes that are to come.

Ashley Darby in maroon dress and tan heels with hand on hip
Shutterstock | 564025

While appearing on Good Day DC on September 7, Ashley Darby described the upcoming seventh season of The Real Housewives of Potomac as "a very intense season" and noted that "emotions were high."

Then, after giving a nod to Karen Huger's encounter with Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, who returned to the show in a "friend" role for the new episodes, Darby admitted, "She stepped so far out out of her skin I didn’t know if homegirl was gonna be able to come back again."

"I wasn’t sure so it was intense," she added.

Ashley Darby Was Happy To See Charrisse Jackson-Jordan Return To 'RHOP' For Season 7

Ashley Darby in maroon dress with hand on hip
Shutterstock | 564025

Speaking of the return of Jackson-Jordan, Darby said that her co-star joined her and the other ladies for their photoshoot for Real Housewives of Potomac season seven, even though she doesn't have a full-time position on the new episodes.

"It’s been a great addition. I love Charisse. She is the OG of Potomac. She really was the one who brought us all together in the first place so I'm happy she’s making her grand return.”

'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Claims Season 7 Is Her Most Vulnerable Season Yet

Ashley Darby in maroon dress and tan heels
Shutterstock | 564025

"It’s a little emotional for me," Darby admitted. "I’ve never really had to be this vulnerable to this degree, especially with my kids being involved now so it’s going to be a challenge for me but it is balanced out with quite a few laughs. Of course I still got my messy spoon in my back pocket and stir the pot a little bit but ultimately, it was a really good season for all of us.”

'Jaw-Dropping Moments' Are Coming To 'RHOP'

Ashley Darby smiles in maroon dress
Shutterstock | 564025

As for what fans can expect to see from the new episodes, Darby said that her co-stars would face challenges in season seven.

"There will be what I think are jaw-dropping moments. Having been on the side of that myself, I know it’s not an easy thing to go through so it’s gonna be a challenge for some of my friends,” she teased.

To see more of Darby and her cast mates, don't miss the season seven premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac on Sunday, October 9, at 8/7c on Bravo.

