Carmella Shows Off Her Toned Abs Outdoors

According to the Multi-talented star, being signed into Smackdown while her boyfriend, Big Cass is on Raw is quite a struggle for her. They get to see each other one day a week and sometimes while traveling on different routes, they spend weeks without seeing each other. She went ahead to the day that it is what it is and there is nothing the duo can do about the distance created as a result of their work disparity.

The Wrestler admitted to Muscles and Fitness, that to an extent, she is excited about the working distance because it has helped their relationship to become more private and a lot of people don't even realize they have been together for four years.

Talking about her fitness lifestyle, Carmella has inculcated a healthy lifestyle of strength training and clean eating. Growing up in a house where her father was a wrestler and a boxer, the dancer learned about fitness and wellness from an early age.