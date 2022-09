Hawaiian-native Nicole Scherzinger is most at home in the studio, gym, and on the ocean. The singer never misses a moment to commune with nature be it on a long walk, hike, or water activity. This month, she shared new pictures of herself enjoying her Lake Life on a paddleboard. It also served as an avenue to flaunt her toned physique and defined abs in her swimwear.

