What Olympian Aly Raisman Eats In A Day

Raisman decided to switch to a plant-based diet back in 2018 when she was no longer training for the Olympics.

“When I was training, I thought that you had to eat meat in order to be strong,” she told People in 2019. “Now I’ve been reading up on all the amazing things that plants can do for your body and your mind.”

These days, she makes sure to choose meals that help her meet her nutrient and energy needs. “It's the athlete in me,” she said in her Women’s Health interview. “I always eat for a purpose and I’m always thinking in terms of what’s going to keep me energized.”