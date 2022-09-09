What Olympian Aly Raisman Eats In A Day

Life has become calmer for Aly Raisman following her retirement from gymnastics in 2020, especially since she’s prioritizing self-care. And one of the 28-year-old Olympian’s favorite forms of self-care is gardening.
For her, gardening isn’t just a relaxing activity but also a source of nourishment and a way for her to sustain her mostly plant-based lifestyle. “It’s been really calming for me,” she told Women’s Health in a 2020 interview. “It brings me a lot of happiness and allows me to practice gratitude for where my food is coming from.”