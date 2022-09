Hunger Games alum Jennifer Lawrence isn't one to shy away from speaking her mind and the 32-year-old has done it again with Vogue! During her latest interview, she unpacked a lot of serious issues from the pay gap in Hollywood to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and suffering a miscarriage.

Because Lawrence doesn't use social media, it's hard for fans to keep up with her life. However, she opened up a lot in this Vogue interview, and below are a few things we learned about her.