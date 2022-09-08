These Are Jennifer Aniston's Favorite Exercises

Closeup of Jennifer Aniston with center-parted hairstyle
Shutterstock | 2914948

When it comes to fitness routines, Jennifer Aniston has probably tried them all. The 53-year-old star told People in an interview back in 2016 that she likes to intentionally mix things up, which gives her better results (“You know, muscle confusion,” she said) and makes her workouts more exciting.

Her personal trainer, Leyon Azubuike, also told Women’s Health, “We rotate these things so it’s always hard, she’s consistently being challenged—I’m a big fan of switching things up, so the body reacts in a positive way and changes.”

Yoga Has Been Her Go-To Workout Since 2005

Jennifer Aniston in gray print dress with wavy hair
Shutterstock | 564025

Out of all the exercises Aniston has tried over the years, there are a few that have remained consistent because they give her the best results. One of them is yoga, which she’s been practicing since 2005 with her instructor and friend, Mandy Ingber.

The actress credits yoga for giving her not just a leaner and stronger physique but also “inner strength.” Ingber told Self in 2014, “Jen is very consistent. That's why [she] likes to continue to do [her] yoga practice, because it keeps [her] grounded. Staying present in a high-pressure situation where you have so much coming at you is gold.”

Boxing Is Her 'Second Love'

If yoga is the actress’s “first love” in terms of fitness routines, boxing comes a close second. She told InStyle in 2019, “Last year I discovered boxing, and I love it. It’s the longest workout I’ve actually stayed with consistently other than yoga. There’s something about the mental aspect of boxing – the drills, your brain has to work, you’re not just sitting on a bike. It’s amazing.”

She Loves Pilates Now

Jennifer Aniston posing in black dress
Shutterstock | 842245

While filming in Hawaii and Paris during the pandemic, though, Aniston’s workout sessions became less frequent. And when she returned home and tried getting back into her fitness routine, she ended up injuring her back.

It was then that she discovered Pilates. She told InStyle in a 2021 interview, “I had an injury last fall and I was only able to do Pilates, which I absolutely love.”

'I Need Some Kind Of Movement'

And as if yoga, boxing, and Pilates weren’t enough, the Friends star is ready to add more to her routine. She told InStyle, “But I was missing that kind of sweat when you just go for it. I'm going back to my 15-15-15, which is a 15-minute spin, elliptical, run. And then just old school: I can chase myself around a gym. I need some kind of movement, even if it's just 10 minutes a day on a trampoline.”

