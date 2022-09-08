These Are Jennifer Aniston's Favorite Exercises

When it comes to fitness routines, Jennifer Aniston has probably tried them all. The 53-year-old star told People in an interview back in 2016 that she likes to intentionally mix things up, which gives her better results (“You know, muscle confusion,” she said) and makes her workouts more exciting.

Her personal trainer, Leyon Azubuike, also told Women’s Health, “We rotate these things so it’s always hard, she’s consistently being challenged—I’m a big fan of switching things up, so the body reacts in a positive way and changes.”