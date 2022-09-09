Nina Dobrev Serves Up ‘Red Red Wine’ With Her Pups

The Vampire Diaries alum is always promoting the luxury wine brand and doing so recently with the help of her adorable furry friends. With UB40’s Red Red Wine thumping in the background of a July Instagram post, Nina popped a bottle of what appeared to be her brand’s sauvignon blanc in the company of her rescue pup Maverick while handing her a stuffed-cushioned version of the pinot noir.

Soon after, Maverick was joined by Dobrev’s French bulldog Steve, who took a bite out of the cushy liquor bottle. “White for me, red for them,” the actress captioned the adorable post.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CghX81bD8R-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link