Rebel Wilson Is 'Really Serious About Workouts,' Trainer Gunnar Peterson Says

Rebel Wilson close up
instagram | Rebel Wilson

Health & Lifestyle
Fatima Araos

Rebel Wilson has had such an incredible weight loss journey since she declared 2020 her “Year of Health,” and no one could be prouder than her personal trainer, Gunnar Peterson.

The 42-year-old Australian actress and singer has been working out with the celebrity trainer, whose other clients include Olympian Lindsey Vonn and actress Kate Beckinsale, throughout her amazing transformation. And Peterson only has the best words for his client, saying her nearly-80-pound weight loss couldn’t have happened without the kind of dedication she had to fitness.

The Latest

19-Year-Old Live Streams His Shooting Spree That Left 4 Dead, 3 Injured In Memphis

Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In A Cheeky Bikini On The Beach

5 Things You Probably Don't Know About LeBron James And Kevin Hart's Friendship

Elon Musk Scores Major Win In Legal Battle Against Twitter

Judge Tells Biden Admin To Turn Over Fauci & Jean-Pierre's 'Misinfromation' Emails Sent To Facebook

'Serious About Her Workouts'

“She got really serious about her workouts,” the 60-year-old trainer told People in an interview. “And when she went to do her last three projects, she was with me for a few months and then she'd be gone for a couple months, and I don't worry about her. It's not like you go, 'I'm turning you out of the nest, and oh gosh, I hope it doesn't all fall apart.' She has locked in. It's the best.”

Health & Lifestyle

Hailee Steinfeld Clocks 3 Million Views In Bikini

By Rebecca Cukier

Dedicated To Fitness

Peterson said that Wilson is an ideal client who’s “eating right,” “recovering right,” “managing her stress levels,” and “staying up to speed with her training.”

He added, “[I]t doesn't matter where she is. It doesn't matter what her call time is. It doesn't matter what foods they have or don't have available.” The Pitch Perfect star is totally devoted to staying in shape!

Anna Kendrick Stuns In See-Through Corset Dress

Aly Raisman In Bikini Celebrates Self-Love

What Her Workout Looks Like

After slimming down to her ideal weight, Wilson’s current goal is to maintain that level of fitness, and Peterson helps her with that through regular exercise sessions.

What does her workout look like? “With Rebel, it's going to be intervals until we're done or it's going to be whatever cardio plan we laid out,” he said. “And if she's not in the gym and needs me to send something, I will. But if not, I know she's going to knock it out because she's on her game.”

'Makes The Trainer Look Good'

Peterson may have helped the Senior Year actress achieve her fitness goals, but he said she has been a blessing to him as well.

“She's the kind of person that makes the trainer look good,” he explained. “She's the kind of person that makes you feel like what you're doing is worthwhile and important. And she's also the kind of person that makes me want to be better. I know she's putting the effort in, so I want to match that and exceed it.”

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.