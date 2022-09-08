Rebel Wilson Is 'Really Serious About Workouts,' Trainer Gunnar Peterson Says

Rebel Wilson has had such an incredible weight loss journey since she declared 2020 her “Year of Health,” and no one could be prouder than her personal trainer, Gunnar Peterson.

The 42-year-old Australian actress and singer has been working out with the celebrity trainer, whose other clients include Olympian Lindsey Vonn and actress Kate Beckinsale, throughout her amazing transformation. And Peterson only has the best words for his client, saying her nearly-80-pound weight loss couldn’t have happened without the kind of dedication she had to fitness.