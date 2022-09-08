Arizona Man Kills 4 Family Members, Including Teen Sister Who Called 911 Mid-Attack

Richard Wilson in court.
youtube | 12 News

News & Politics
Jessica Powers

A man is accused of murdering four family members, including his teen sister and 5-year-old niece, on Sunday afternoon in Arizona.

Police say his sister called 911 before the murders, but the call dropped and officers didn't get there in time to prevent the gruesome slayings.

The Latest

WWE News: Seth Rollins Comments On Canceled SummerSlam Match

Missing Washington Teenager Gabriel Michael Davies Safely Located But Now Facing Murder Charges

Washington Woman Escapes Abduction By Man She Tried To Help

'Washed Up?': 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Claps Back At Troll After Using FaceTune

'It Wasn't A Good Experience': Yolanda Hadid Looks Back On 'RHOBH'

His Sister Called 911 During The Attack

The scene of the crime.
youtube | 12 News

Around 1:45 p.m., Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a 911 call from a home.

Deputies arrived and found four people inside the house murdered. Deputies then found 21-year-old Richard Wilson Jr. inside the home.

Wilson told deputies, "I'm over here, take me to jail," as they approached. Wilson had been cut on his left hand and had blood on his clothes, according to court documents. He was then arrested by police without incident.

News & Politics

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

By Jessica Powers

Police Identified The Victims As Four Family Members

The scene of the crime.
youtube | 12 News

The victims were identified as Wilson’s father, 47-year-old Richard Wilson, his mother, 50-year-old Ellen Otterman, his sister, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, and his niece, ReNaya White.

Adam Leckie, Superintendent of the Casa Grande Elementary School District, said in a message to families that a student and a staff member were tragically killed over the weekend.

"We are not releasing the names of those who passed out of respect for the family. Counselors will be on site this week to support our students and staff who may need someone with whom to talk. We send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these individuals and mourn the loss of two of our CGESD family," he wrote.

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

Search Continues For Missing 8-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery

Police Say The Sister Tried To Help Her Family

The home.
youtube | 12 News

Pinal County Chief Deputy Matthew Thomas said it was the 16-year-old who called 911. Unfortunately, the call dropped, and deputies couldn’t reach out in time.

“Ultimately, that cost her, her life making that 911 call and when our people arrived she was one of the four deceased,” Thomas said.

Police Have Not Said What The Motive Could Be

The courtroom.
youtube | 12 News

When deputies searched the trailer, they found bloody clothing and shoes inside, along with the bodies of the four victims.

All four of the victims appeared to have been beaten before being killed with a knife, according to court documents.

Police did not comment on a possible motive, but detectives noted that Wilson requested his medication after being arrested. Detectives did not announce the specific prescriptions but suggested that mixed medication or improper dosage could lead to an altered mental state.

There have been at least 10 calls for service involving Wilson since 2019, including assault and a drug offense, and most recently, on July 23 for a mental health pickup.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.