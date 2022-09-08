Arizona Man Kills 4 Family Members, Including Teen Sister Who Called 911 Mid-Attack

The victims were identified as Wilson’s father, 47-year-old Richard Wilson, his mother, 50-year-old Ellen Otterman, his sister, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, and his niece, ReNaya White.

Adam Leckie, Superintendent of the Casa Grande Elementary School District, said in a message to families that a student and a staff member were tragically killed over the weekend.

"We are not releasing the names of those who passed out of respect for the family. Counselors will be on site this week to support our students and staff who may need someone with whom to talk. We send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these individuals and mourn the loss of two of our CGESD family," he wrote.