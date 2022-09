The Golden State Warriors managed to do what few people do: They competed for an NBA championship while also building for the future, landing young gems like Moses Moody, James Wiseman, and Jonathan Kuminga.

Of them, Kuminga is expected to have the bigger role next season, as the Dubs' forward depth took a major bump in the offseason with Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica, and Juan Toscano-Anderson leaving.