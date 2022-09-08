Miley Cyrus In Bikini Relaxes On Her Couch

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus is showing off her stunning figure in a skimpy look as she chills out on her couch. The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker continues to turn heads with her gym-honed figure, and this photo definitely showed she's been working on her glutes. The Instagram photo now re-shared to countless fan accounts showed the 29-year-old in skimpy white bikini bottoms and a top as she hung out barefoot. Miley wowed with her toned legs on show, also going revealing as she donned a cheeky thong.

Putting The Disney Channel Behind Her

Miley shot to fame on the Disney Chanel series Hannah Montana. Touching on her television past while speaking to Joe Rogan, the singer revealed:

"The balance it trained me to have is something that I don't think you are gonna get taught any other way besides jumping in the deep end of the pool and hoping you know how to swim," adding: "That's the only way. There was no way I could have prepared for the amount of balance I would have to learn to kind of teeter. Because at one point, again, it went from, it was school then it went from, you know, how much weed can I actually smoke and play a teenage superstar on the Disney Channel?"

Admitting Divorce 'Sucks'

Miley is divorced from actor Liam Hemsworth. "What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore. That's OK. I can accept that. I can't accept the villainizing and the, just, all those stories," she continued.

Girls 'Are Way Hotter'

Miley has been in relationships with both men and women. Per People, the star has stated:

"Girls are way hotter. We know this. Everyone, I think, can agree that from ancient times d—- makes wonderful sculptures," she said. "Other than that, I'm not as interested. I like d— as art pieces. And sculptural, I love the shape, I think it looks really good on a table." Miley was in a relationship with blogger Kaitlynn Carter following her divorce.

Losing Her Home In Wildfires

Miley has suffered one major loss - her home. "I don't know if we ever really thought we were actually going to get married," she said, recalling how losing their Malibu home two years ago in a wildfire impacted their relationship: "Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, 'What could be purposeful about this?' I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him," she said of losing the property in the Malibu fires.

