Miley Cyrus In Bikini Relaxes On Her Couch

Miley Cyrus is showing off her stunning figure in a skimpy look as she chills out on her couch. The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker continues to turn heads with her gym-honed figure, and this photo definitely showed she's been working on her glutes. The Instagram photo now re-shared to countless fan accounts showed the 29-year-old in skimpy white bikini bottoms and a top as she hung out barefoot. Miley wowed with her toned legs on show, also going revealing as she donned a cheeky thong.
Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.