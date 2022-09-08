Miley Cyrus In Bikini Relaxes On Her Couch

Miley shot to fame on the Disney Chanel series Hannah Montana. Touching on her television past while speaking to Joe Rogan, the singer revealed:

"The balance it trained me to have is something that I don't think you are gonna get taught any other way besides jumping in the deep end of the pool and hoping you know how to swim," adding: "That's the only way. There was no way I could have prepared for the amount of balance I would have to learn to kind of teeter. Because at one point, again, it went from, it was school then it went from, you know, how much weed can I actually smoke and play a teenage superstar on the Disney Channel?"