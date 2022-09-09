Wide Receiver Cole Beasley Lists His New York Home For $1.5 Million

The 33-year-old player is now looking to sell his Orchard Park house and he is asking for $1.5 million.

Beasley bought the house in May 2019 for $1.03 million, and this makes the selling price 45% higher than the amount he paid for the house when he bought it.

It is likely that his reason to sell it is the fact that he no longer plays for the Buffalo Bills. He bought the house at the same time he signed for the Bills and it was convenient then since the property is only 5 minutes away from the stadium where the Bills play their home games which is Highmark Stadium.

At this point, Beasley decided to move on and the first step is selling this house. If you looked at the home’s listing photos, you would probably guess that the player has already left and taken his belongings.