Wide Receiver Cole Beasley Lists His New York Home For $1.5 Million

Beasley’s house still has many things to offer. The beauty of it doesn't stop at what we previously mentioned. The house also has an office, a family room, and a formal dining room that will help you host as many events as you want.
The house also includes a heated three-car garage and above it there is an additional room that could be used as a gym, a studio, or a home theater.
If the inside of the house still didn't convince you that it is worth its price, then the outside will. The property also has a sports court, a barbecue area, a grassy lawn, and built-in seating with a fire pit. Perfect, right?
We are sure that Beasley would find a buyer soon, and we are also sure that he won’t remain a free agent for long. Even though he left the Bills, he doesn't have hard feelings toward them. He previously wrote, “I’m going to miss the crowd for sure.” He also wrote, “the most fun I’ve ever had playing football was in Buffalo.”
We can’t wait to see Beasley’s next step!