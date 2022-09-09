Wide Receiver Cole Beasley Lists His New York Home For $1.5 Million

Cole Beasley on the field
Wikimedia | Diddykong1130

Sports
Salma Ahmed

NFL stars are now an essential part of celebrities’ real estate market as we keep hearing more players on the lookout for either selling a property or buying one.

The latest player to join the market is Cole Beasley who was the previous wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills.

Beasley played college football at Southern Methodist University. Then in 2012, he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys.

More About Beasley’s Career

Cole Beasley with a teammate
Wikimedia | Diddykong1130

Many people know Beasley from watching him playing for the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, they didn't get to see him there for a long time.

His time with the Bills started in 2019 when he signed a $29 million contract with them. He was then received earlier this year on March 17 thus becoming a free agent.

It is believed that his release happened because of the controversy around him because of his vaccination status and also because he had committed multiple COVID-19 protocol violations.

Get To Know The House

The great room in Cole Beasley's house
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The 33-year-old player is now looking to sell his Orchard Park house and he is asking for $1.5 million.

Beasley bought the house in May 2019 for $1.03 million, and this makes the selling price 45% higher than the amount he paid for the house when he bought it.

It is likely that his reason to sell it is the fact that he no longer plays for the Buffalo Bills. He bought the house at the same time he signed for the Bills and it was convenient then since the property is only 5 minutes away from the stadium where the Bills play their home games which is Highmark Stadium.

At this point, Beasley decided to move on and the first step is selling this house. If you looked at the home’s listing photos, you would probably guess that the player has already left and taken his belongings.

The Inside Of The House

Cole Beasley's kitchen
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

In comparison to most houses, Beasley’s house is a recent one since it was built in 2010. It has a Colonial style along with hardwood flooring. It also has 10-foot ceilings.

It won’t disappoint potential buyers when it comes to space since it covers 4.6 acres. This large space made it easy for the house to include six bedrooms and 4 and a half bathrooms.

You can use the house’s space in any way you want since the possibilities don’t end. The house offers a living space of 6,944 square feet, and it has two floors. Inside the house itself, you will find a great room that has a fireplace overlooking the patio.

The Many Benefits

Main level bedroom in Cole Beasley's house
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

One of the many benefits of the house is the kitchen which feels like a chef’s. It has two islands, high-end appliances, and a butler’s pantry.

The high-end appliances include a six-burner Viking stove along with a Sub-Zero Refrigerator. The kitchen also flows into the great room which we previously mentioned.

Then we have a main-level primary suite that comes with two walk-in closets. The suite also has an ensuite bath and dual sinks.

The Remaining Parts

The backyard of Cole Beasley's house
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Beasley’s house still has many things to offer. The beauty of it doesn't stop at what we previously mentioned. The house also has an office, a family room, and a formal dining room that will help you host as many events as you want.

The house also includes a heated three-car garage and above it there is an additional room that could be used as a gym, a studio, or a home theater.

If the inside of the house still didn't convince you that it is worth its price, then the outside will. The property also has a sports court, a barbecue area, a grassy lawn, and built-in seating with a fire pit. Perfect, right?

We are sure that Beasley would find a buyer soon, and we are also sure that he won’t remain a free agent for long. Even though he left the Bills, he doesn't have hard feelings toward them. He previously wrote, “I’m going to miss the crowd for sure.” He also wrote, “the most fun I’ve ever had playing football was in Buffalo.”

We can’t wait to see Beasley’s next step!

